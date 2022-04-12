Pooler moves forward with new senior living community

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - We all know that Pooler is continuing to grow. In fact, so much so that now senior citizens are having a hard time finding a place to live.

But it’s an issue city council believes they’ve taken an important step towards solving following their last meeting.

“Madam Mayor I’d like to make a motion after review of the criteria to approve the conditional use request for a senior independent living community within the Morgan Family PUD,” said Pooler Councilwoman Karen Williams.

With unanimous support from council, Pooler took a big step towards bringing Arden Senior Living to town.

“Well, we’re excited about it because certainly there is a need,” Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton said.

This need for senior living has put many in a tight spot.

“I happen to know that Pinewood Village has 300 people on their waiting list,” said Councilwoman Williams at last weeks council meeting.

And they believe other facilities are in the same boat.

“There really just isn’t that much in Pooler for this type of senior living,” said Attorney for Arden, John Northup.

Arden would offer 156 residential units for people aged 62 and up just off Pooler Parkway on Pine Barren Road.

Their target market, “Middle Income Seniors” or those making between, “$25-thousand and $95-thousand a year,” Mayor Benton says.

Naturally when people hear of new a development in Pooler, they fear what that could mean for traffic but, “these kinds of developments have very light traffic impact. So, that’s a main positive for the city and for our residents,” said Mayor Benton.

While the city believes it’s an important addition, they hope it’s just the beginning.

“It’s great we just need some more like it,” Mayor Benton says.

Next up for Arden Senior Living will be a site plan which will need council approval as well.

If all goes to plan they hope to be open by November 2024.

