‘Putt with the Pros’, kids receive tips from pros at the 54th RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Heritage week is on Hilton Head Island. Tuesday was the first day fans were allowed on the course for the week, and the tournament is back without restrictions for the first time since 2019.

This tournament sold completely out of tickets last week, and it showed today from the opening ceremonies this afternoon to just walking with the players on their practice rounds.

Another event that drew a large crowd, the Putt with the Pros, that allowed all kids under 15 years old to get some tips on the green from the pros that will take on Harbour Town this week.

The line for the event included hundreds of kids and their families, and it stretched well past the first tee.

One longtime Heritage Classic Foundation member says today’s crowd at the putt for the pros was about three times larger than normal.

These kids were ready to go too, including one who called getting those putting tips from the pros a dream come true.

Now a lot of these kids think they’ll see an improvement in their own game.

“He helped me hold my finish, which definitely helped a lot. I hope I can drain more putts like that,” Ryan George, RBC Heritage fan said.

“Putting is one of my favorite things about golf. I really want to start to get putting,” Henry Brannan, RBC Heritage fan said.

The 54th RBC Heritage week is underway, and WTOC will have coverage of it all week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.