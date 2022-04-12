Sheriff’s office increasing overnight patrols after reported thefts in area impacted by tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Bryan County are stepping up their presence in neighborhoods affected by last week’s tornadoes after some homeowners reported people were stealing from damaged houses.

Deputies with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office say there have been two reports of stolen property in areas damaged by last week’s tornado.

Deputies say in separate incidents a 4-wheeler and a generator were stolen from the Park Place subdivision. Many of the houses in that neighborhood were destroyed after last week’s tornadoes.

Officials say both incidents happened at night and as a result, police will be doubling their presence in those areas during the overnight hours.

Deputies say that some people take advantage of those left vulnerable by natural disasters.

“There are people who take advantage of situations such as these. It just opens the floodgates unfortunately for people who take advantage of situations,” Bryan County Deputy Jennifer Fleming said.

Deputies say that residents should not panic since widespread theft has not been an issue but that residents should call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office if they feel like they are victims of theft.

