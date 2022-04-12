Statesboro group collecting donations for long-term relief in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, April 12, marks one week since a deadly tornado rolled through northern Bryan County.

Since then, many of you have reached out to help the 22 families without homes and the countless more with extensive damage. Those donations filled the collection site setup at Lanier Primary.

While organizers process it all, at least one group continues to collect so they can give over the long term.

Groups in Statesboro and elsewhere continue to collect relief supplies for the tornado victims even though the donation center is full to the rafters.

We’ve shown you the outpouring of help that’s come to Bryan County and the volunteers sorting through it all at the Lanier Learning Center. So much so they had to ask the public to hold off bringing anymore for the time being.

John Long, from Christian Social Ministries in Statesboro, says they’ll continue to collect relief supplies but hold off on delivering them. He says the overflow of supplies will drop quickly as tornado victims get the things they need on a daily or weekly basis.

“Even though it’s being met right now, weeks from now the needs will still be there and we want to help meet those needs and minister to these people,” Long said.

He says they want to keep collecting for victims while the tornado remains fresh on people’s hearts. The need, he says, will last even when the tragedy is gone from some people’s minds.

Long says CSM will take donations over to Bryan County as folks over there have room to take them.

