Thousands of tickets written a month for speeding in 4 Chatham Co. school zones

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After speed cameras were installed in some Chatham County school zones late last year, police say there have been fewer speeders where children are crossing the street.

Since mid-August, cars passing through school zones at four schools in Chatham County have an extra incentive to slow down, thanks to these cameras. Tickets are given out if you go 11 miles or more over the limit.

“I know no one likes to get a citation and what not but we believe in the project, the commission supported the project and we have seen a significant decrease in speeding in those school zone areas,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

There were more than 8,000 citations written in September, the first full month the speed cameras were used. Fast forward to the latest numbers from police in February, they gave out 2,400 tickets.

The first ticket is $100 and every one after that is $150.

Living next to Georgetown Elementary for five years, Elizabeth Clay says while the speeding wasn’t too bad before, the cameras are still necessary.

“I think everybody has become aware of these signs and I know of several people who’ve gotten tickets because they were speeding through the school zones. I think it’s gotten safer for the kids,” Clay said.

But there’s still an area raising concern, Chief Hadley says they are still several cars going too fast near Coastal Middle School.

“The school zone there on 80 is only .6 miles long and the difference between not getting a violation and going 11 miles over and getting a violation, the amount of time you save is literally seconds, two or three seconds,” Chief Hadley said.

While those seconds may save you time, he says they’re seconds that will not only cost you but are a risk to safety.

