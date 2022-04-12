Voter awareness rally held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s less than two weeks to go until the voter registration deadline for Georgia’s primaries and Savannah faith leaders say they’re on the frontlines of a fight that started more than a year ago.

A Voter Awareness Rally was held at Connors Temple Baptist on Tuesday. The Savannah Alliance of Pastors, the NAACP and more teamed up to make it happen.

They say they felt an urgency to get folks registered and encourage them to vote after changes to Georgia’s election law last year.

One organizer we spoke with says it’s especially key right now - with big offices on the ballot this cycle.

“What we want to say is that regardless of the legislation that is passed, we have been given a fundamental and a constitutional right to vote, and we want to encourage everyone in our community to recognize the importance of voting, that they’re voice matters, that their vote matters, that they matter,” St. Paul AME Church Senior Pastor Dr. Henri Thurmond said.

The deadline to register to vote is April 25.

Georgia’s primary elections are set for May 24.

