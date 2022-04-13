Beaufort raises over $50,000 for sister city in Ukraine

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort has raised thousands of dollars for a city in western Ukraine.

Beaufort’s Pride of Place fund have resulted in more than $52,000 raised to help the City of Ostroh as it deals with a refugee crisis.

In mid-March, Mayor Stephen Murray reached out to Ostroh Mayor Yurii Yahodka to see how Beaufort might help this historic city.

The City set up a Ukraine relief fund through its Pride of Place donation program. People from Beaufort and beyond have donated more than $31,000 to Pride of Place to help Ostroh. Thibault Gallery on Bay Street has donated more than $22,000 to the Pride of Place fund from the sales of its pins and pendants in honor of Ukraine.

“We are so gratified by the outpouring of support for Ostroh,” Mayor Murray said. “We thank everyone who has donated to this worthy cause. We’re very grateful to Greg Rawls and Eric and Mary Thibault for offering this beautiful pin for sale. It’s just a great way to show your support for Ukraine, and all it has endured.”

Mayor Yurii, in a recent email to Mayor Murray, said, “Thank you and all your residents of Beaufort for giving help to Ostroh. We are fine. Ostroh community hosts displaced people, gives places for living, food and hygiene products. We are going to buy food and military things for Ukrainian army on all funds that you will transfer to the charity account. Your help and support bring us closer to the victory! Glory to Ukraine!”

Beaufort now plans to transfer approximately $40,000 of the funds to a special bank account that Ostroh has set up, and will transfer the rest at the end of the campaign, or use some of the funds to ship supplies to Ostroh.

Beaufort plans to continue the Pride of Place Ukraine relief campaign. Visit their website for more information on how you can donate.

