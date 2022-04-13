Bryan Co. Republican school board candidates participate in first forum of the year

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Republican Party had one word for tonight’s forum “big” and that it was. There was a packed room for the first school board candidate forum of the year.

There are four seats up for grabs, chairman, District 1, District 4 and District 5 for the upcoming election.

All Republican candidates were at the Richmond Hill City Center with the exception of Pamela Gunter, who lost her home in last week’s storms.

Each candidate fielded seven questions.

One of the biggest topics centered on Critical Race Theory or CRT.

“It’s under a different name. It’s called Critical Theory. That’s like going to the store and they tell you...we don’t sell Jell-O, we sell gelatin,” said J. Scott Novinski, running for chairman.

Chair Incumbent Amy Murphy mentioned bills Governor Kemp is set to sign banning CRT in schools.

“It does also cover any type of CRT curriculum and again, there’s a process for if you know of something happening in your child’s classroom...how do you identify that, how it gets addressed,” Amy Murphy said.

“History should be taught for what it is at face value,” said Shawn Page, running for District 1, Post 3. “It shouldn’t be changed to fit the agenda of a certain group of people.”

“Like Amy said, a law passed...they cannot teach CRT in public schools,” said Marianne Smith, District 4, Post 7.

“Teachers are stressed now. They don’t have enough time to teach Georgia Performance Standards. The standards are what we should be teaching in our classrooms,” said Toriano Gilbert, running for District 5, Post 6.

“If a parent wants to teach their child that and they believe in that, that is their right. When it comes to belief systems, that should come from the home, not from the schools,” said Rebecca Ricker, running for District 4, Post 7.

“We should not be teaching our children to hate our country,” said Lisa Fernandez, running for District 5, Post 6.

District 5 Incumbent David Schwartz said the biggest issue the school system needs to address is mental health.

“The mental state of our children and our staff is what we need to concentrate on,” said David Schwartz, District 5, Post 6 Incumbent.

We reached out to both candidates for chairman.

Incumbent Amy Murphy declined an interview.

J. Scott Novinski talked about a need for more transparency in the school system.

“In order for the school board to hold the superintendent accountable and hear what’s going on, they need to be able to talk to the parents,” he said.

The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce is in the process of planning another event for all candidates.

They confirmed it will happen sometime in May. Details will be released soon.

