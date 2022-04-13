Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Donkey on the loose shot and killed after deputies failed to corral it, authorities say

FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.
FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A donkey on the loose in Florida was killed after deputies were unable to corral the animal.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to respond to reports of a donkey Tuesday around noon.

Deputies tried several times to coral it but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office says they were told their assistance was no longer needed when an independent livestock contractor arrived to help.

The sheriff’s office later learned the independent livestock contractor shot and killed the donkey.

“Santa Rosa County is known for having a large population of livestock, and (it) is a deep-rooted part of our culture. Because of this, we are deeply troubled by this incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office has assigned this investigation to its major crimes division.

“The safety and care of animals has been and remains of the utmost importance to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office,” the post said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunter family
Ellabell family survives deadly tornado inside safe room
What does Constitutional Carry mean for law abiding citizens?
What does Constitutional Carry mean for law abiding citizens?
Savannah-Chatham schools decide how to use $99 million COVID relief fund
Savannah-Chatham schools decide how to use $99 million COVID relief fund
Will Britt (Source: WTOC/file)
Former Statesboro city councilman pleads guilty to tax evasion
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress

Latest News

Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters
Two men rescued after truck is swept away by flood waters in Alabama
Frank James made his first court appearance on Thursday.
New York subway shooting suspect in court
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K.
Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth
Round 2 of RBC Heritage tees off Friday
Round 2 of RBC Heritage tees off Friday