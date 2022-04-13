Sky Cams
GSU researchers say first responders train similar to athletes

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - We might not think of police and firefighters the same way we do football or basketball players. But researchers at Georgia Southern say they do some of the same training in order to do their job over the years.

It started four years ago when a graduate student worked with Statesboro police officers for some exercises to prevent injuries.

It’s evolved to lab work and students can study first responders’ bodies to find problems in their earliest stage. They refer to these first responders as “tactical athletes”.

“With their job, they need to perform at very high levels and have great physical and mental strength to deal with the situations they incur in the public,” Dr. Bridget Melton, GSU Professor said.

They’re developing routines that help with flexibility and form to do their jobs more efficiently.

Officers say they work better with each other and the public when they’re in better health and wellness, physically and mentally.

That also helps keep first responders in the job and not retiring earlier and earlier.

“Where you might see somebody’s who’s injured and over time they say “my body just can’t keep doing this.”. If we can stop that just a little sooner and mitigate that long term injury, there’s less reason for them to say that,” Sgt. Chris Mock, Statesboro Police said.

He says the partnership is saving the city time and money and saving officer’s well being and that keeps them in the game longer.

