Leaders disagree with the closure of Savannah’s Combat Readiness Training Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Late last month WTOC learned one local military asset could be on the chopping block if a proposed Presidential budget is approved.

In President Biden’s proposal, the U-S Air Force identified Savannah’s Combat Readiness Training Center as an underutilized resource that should be closed.

But the leader of the Georgia Air National Guard and a bipartisan contingent of elected leaders disagree.

Congressman Buddy Carter talked about the critical nature of the Combat Readiness Training Center and elaborated a little bit more today on the bipartisan effort to keep it open.

“This is the beginning, it’s not the end. The President’s budget is a proposal. So this is the beginning. We’ve got to go through the budget process ourselves in the House, and that’s where we’re going to change minds,” Rep Buddy Carter said.

U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, serving Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, says he and other lawmakers across the aisle, like Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, are coming together to convince others in Washington of the importance of Savannah’s Combat Readiness Training Center.

“The number one responsibility of the federal government is to protect our homeland. Here we are, on potentially World War 3, and we’re talking about closing a combat readiness training center? It is simply ridiculous,” Rep Buddy Carter said.

Congressman Carter also made note of the 24-million-dollar hangar being built behind him that’s due to open this fall.

It will house 4th and 5th generation fighters that come to Savannah to train over the uniquely sized airspace that’s just off the Georgia coast.

Also weighing in on the proposed closure of the Savannah CRTC, was the commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, who also emphasized the center’s role in training American fighter pilots.

“Like every other Air Force officer, I trust in my senior leaders. And we’re going to salute smartly and do what the U.S. Air Force tells us to do. But we certainly hope that they take maybe one more look at this and see the value of what Savannah brings to prepare to fight a peer-to-peer adversary like China,” Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, Commander said.

If lawmakers can’t get the proposal reversed, the Savannah CRTC would close next April.

