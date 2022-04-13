Liberty Co. School System increasing sign-on bonus to attract more teachers

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the school year begins to wind down into its final months, one thing remains an issue for districts across the country - a teacher shortage.

The Liberty County School System is introducing additional sign-on bonuses for teachers to help fill out their staff for next school year.

The school system is actively hiring for the next school year. Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry says he hopes the bonuses will help get new teachers into the classrooms.

The school board approved a sign-on bonus of $7,500 for new teachers in hard to fill areas, like math, science, and special education. This is an increase from the previously offered $5,000 bonus for these positions. The district is also offering a $2,000 sign-on supplement for all other teaching positions.

New teachers are required to be properly certified. Dr. Perry says they have about 80 teaching positions to fill.

“We think that we need to be competitive. In this area, we’re competing with all of the school districts around. We just want to try to get ahead of that,” Dr. Perry said.

New teachers must either agree to three full years of teaching in math, science and special ed, or two full years in all other subjects to receive the bonus.

The bonuses will take effect for the 2022-2023 school year.

