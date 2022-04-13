Sky Cams
Local band opening for Bon Jovi

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night, a local Savannah band will get to take the stage at the new Enmarket Arena after winning a contest to open for legendary rock band Bon Jovi.

Savannah-based band, Draucker was picked to open the show as part of an ongoing push by Bon Jovi to give local bands more exposure. The band is made up siblings Nick, Sarah and Chris Draucker, along with drummer Tyler Weibel and bassist Joe Pilz.

We caught up with the band on the eve of their big show to find out more about the moment they learned they’d be opening for Bon Jovi.

“I just remember someone saying something about some bad news, I was like ‘nooh no, now bad news after a show again!’ They were lying and I just started screaming. Joined in the screaming, pulled over at a gas station and I witnessed the hugs and the spinning and I was like....oh,” Chris said.

“It was funnier to be on the phone though and hear everyone freak out though,” Nick said.

Draucker takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. If you don’t catch them opening for Bon Jovi Wednesday night, you can catch them this weekend. They play at Starland Yard on Friday and on the Riverwalk at Plant Riverside on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

