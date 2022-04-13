More clouds today, but rain holds off!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog will be around before and around daybreak Wednesday morning, so you might want to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work!

Patchy fog will lift by mid morning with partly sunny skies overhead through the morning. pic.twitter.com/YzKN9iF0sQ — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) April 13, 2022

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 6.8′ 6:12AM I 0.4′ 12:36PM I 6.7′ 6:43PM

Temperature wise, some communities won’t make it out of the lower 60s , which will be at least a handful of degrees above our average low of 54 degrees. During the day, more clouds will be around Wednesday compared to the past few days with afternoon highs still reaching the lower 80s.

Thursday morning starts out in the low to mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in late Thursday night, bringing in a very slim chance of rain chance. This front will stall out over our area Friday, but rain chances look isolated at best on Friday.

This weekend is trending a bit wetter during the afternoons with a chance for scattered showers and a storm or two possible as highs top out near 80 degrees. Severe weather is not expected, but a few outdoor plans could be temporarily pushed inside. There is no need to change any plans at this point! We’ll keep you updated on Hilton Head specifically, I know a lot of y’all are looking forward to the Heritage!

Slightly cooler air will try to move in to start our next work week, with highs back in the mid 70s on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.