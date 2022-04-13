Nearly 200-year-old home destroyed by Bryan Co. tornado

BRYAN COUNTY Ga. (WTOC) - The Anallas have lived in this house since the 1980s. They say during last Tuesday’s tornado, in a matter of seconds, the upper floor of their house was gone.

“We had a 12x20 shed we had just bought six months before in the corner that got picked up and tossed around.”

Richard and Wendy Analla say they’re lucky to be alive.

“We went to the bathroom downstairs. As soon as we went to the bathroom, we heard the wind and felt the house shake, the metal and the wood. As quickly as it got here, it was gone,” Richard said.

But this house isn’t like many others. It was built in 1830, and Wendy says it has a long history dating back to when General William Sherman came through the area.

“It looks like our house was one of the places that he sat on the porch and read maps. He had 60,000 troops with him, so you can imagine the area they must’ve covered,” Wendy said.

Now, nearly 200 years of history, strewn across their front yard.

“We started to remodel the house. It was a continual process, we finally got it finished, then the storm hit,” Wendy said.

In the aftermath, more than 90 members of their church showed up to help them clean up.

“One of the great things about being in service to others, is it helps you put your own problems into perspective. It helps you forget yourself and go to work for others,” Mitch Brannen said.

Luckily, there is some hope for the Anallas. They found their cat, Chenille, on Monday after she had been missing for a full week.

“Wendy is happy. The cats are happy!”

As for what’s next for the couple, they say they plan to clean up and rebuild right here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.