Ogeechee Tech’s full scale job fair returns after two years

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many employers across our region gathered in Statesboro Wednesday to talk to some of the students who could be their next generation of employees.

This marks Ogeechee Tech’s first full-scale job fair since the pandemic and organizers say they’re seeing a big turnout.

Organizers from Ogeechee Tech say this gives students a chance to talk with companies near and far all in one day and see who’s hiring.

“65 employers are here, and a huge load foot traffic. I think there’s a good marriage there of need and demand,” Sean Payne, Ogeechee Tech said.

Companies nationwide have reported challenges in finding enough workers in recent months.

Planners for this job fair say they’re glad to see students have so many opportunities in one place.

If you’re an Ogeechee Tech student and missed this fair, you can contact OTC career services and they can help get you in touch with many of these potential employers.

