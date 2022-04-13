Pockets Full of Sunshine makes cookies for RBC Heritage

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Heritage Foundation that runs the RBC tournament is a non-profit dedicated to helping those in need. Wednesday, their charitable work is partnering with another Lowcountry organization to give back.

Pockets Full of Sunshine helps adults with disabilities get involved in the community and this week that means baking up the tastiest and best smelling treat out here at the RBC. Peanut butter putters to be exact.

The organization’s adults, they call Rays of Sunshine, baking it up all morning.

“We’re the official cookie of Plaid Nation here in Hilton Head and we are so incredibly proud,” Pockets Full of Sunshine co-founder Dayna Dehlinger said.

An honor that clearly means a lot to the organization, and even more to these Rays.

“It was fantastic. It was unbelievable making these cookies for the RBC Heritage,” Noah Wells said.

This isn’t just two charities working together though, Pockets Full of Sunshine’s cookie, is apparently full of flavor.

“We participated in a cookie contest in 2019 and we won, and we were able to meet Jim Furyk and he came and cooked with us and ever since we’ve been cooking our wonderful peanut butter putters.”

As for what makes them award-winning, it’s about everything you could want.

“We’ve got peanut butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla mixed up with love. They are so good, and of course chocolate chips.”

A sweet treat that brings smiles to not just the people eating them, but the ones making them. too.

“It means to me that making cookies is giving back to the community.”

These cookies are brought to the Heritage tent for the tournament’s special guests to enjoy.

