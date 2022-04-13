Savannah and Chatham Co. officials push for clean energy bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Elected officials in Savannah and Chatham County are calling on the Senate to advance a bill aimed at spurring clean energy.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Alderman Nick Palumbo and Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitley all spoke during a conference Tuesday.

They say they are calling attention to the threat they say fossil fuel dependence poses to national security.

They asked lawmakers in D.C. to approve 550-billion-dollars in climate investments.

“We really need help from our federal partners. We’ve taken a 100% clean energy pledge, but really for the massive infrastructure we need to upgrade and improve, including our electrical lines, our charging stations and what’s needed to bring us into the 21st century we need our federal partners to help us out,” Alderman Nick Palumbo said.

They say switching to clean energy could bring nearly 110-thousand new jobs to Georgia over the next five years.

