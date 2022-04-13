Savannah Police chief discusses findings of department survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police leaders recently got the results of an in-depth survey meant to gauge how the department is doing.

For the first time since the survey results came out, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter is opening up on camera in a one-on-one interview to talk about the work in progress to make his department a better place to work.

This is the first time under Chief Minter that Savannah Police Department employees have taken then Continuous Improvement Survey and Chief Minter says some of the results were surprising.

“Yes and no. I mean, a lot of the feedback in there are things that I’ve been hearing that we’ve been working on for quite some time,” Chief Minter said.

A reoccurring theme, and one that didn’t surprise the chief, officers calling out staffing, retention and training issues when asked what should be the top priority for improvement for SPD. Chief Minter says city leaders have been working on solutions.

“I know the City Manager is looking at the pay issue. I know we’re looking at staffing through, not just recruitment but retention,” Chief Minter said.

When the Savannah Human Resources Department first started conducting these surveys with other city departments, Chief Minter says he approached HR Director Jeffery Grant asking SPD to be given one, too.

“Law enforcement is on the forefront of every community. We know that on a national, state and local level the challenges that law enforcement has faced over the last two, three, four, five years, communities, they value law enforcement,” Jeffery Grant, Human Resources Director, City of Savannah said. Grant also explained, “The purpose of the program really is to garner employee feedback, which we believes help drive the performance of the organization.”

But it was clear in the Continuous Improvement Survey, some officers don’t feel valued by SPD.

In one batch of survey responses, the majority said they’re extremely dissatisfied with their level of training. Feedback on the leadership and level of communication at the precinct and specialized units was also more favorable than that of command staff, which was indicated as lieutenants and up.

But the results weren’t all bad.

The majority of officers responding in another batch of surveys said they understand the principles of community policing and are given the opportunity to practice it during their shift.

Officers also indicated they believe the work they do reflects the department’s mission, partnering with the community to ensure a high quality of life and safety, maintaining community trust and preserving life and property.

“We want to make sure we’re doing the best job possible of identifying any issues or concerns that may go on, that may have an impact on morale in the department. Whether that’s pay, whether that’s staffing, whether that’s equipment, whether that’s facilities, whether that’s communication...”

There’s so much more to the survey results, and what SPD leaders say they’ve committed to do to improve the quality communication, leadership and morale within the department.

Here is the full survey, and the written response the Chief shared with officers:

