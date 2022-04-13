Sky Cams
SCCPSS staff receives grant of nearly $800,000 for the Adaptive Reading program

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Georgia who speak English as their second language rose 61 percent from 2011 to 2019, according to state numbers.

At the Savannah-Chatham County School board workshop, staff announced they received an Innovative Approaches of Literacy grant of nearly 800 thousand dollars to give students more grade and language appropriate books to take home.

There are 11 schools in the district that have anywhere from 35 to 271 English Language Learners who are essentially students whose first language isn’t English.

78 percent of English language learners attend elementary schools.

The federal grant will fund an initiative called “all aboard the reading express” that will provide a traveling bus bringing free books to after school events. The bus will target communities that need it most.

“They’ll have that material on reading, scaffolding, vocabulary tips, comprehension tips to help them get to the level they need to reach” Michele Torres, English Language Learners Teacher Specialist said.

The grant will also pay for a teacher specialist, which is meant to help teachers better understand the best way to improve students’ comprehension of English.

“A lot of times the parents don’t know the language, so you have these students that are translating, who are assisting their parents. Not only are we going to be reaching our students and children, we’re going to be reaching the parents, the uncles, the brothers, the older brothers and sisters as well some you’re reaching the entire community,” Torres said.

They hope to have all aboard the reading express initiative ready for students during the next school year.

