Top Teacher: Sierra Roberts

By Mike Cihla
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Sierra Roberts teaches 2nd grade at Joseph Martin Elementary School in Hinesville. Roberts says her class is like one big family.

“I want them to be kind. I tell them all the time, in my classroom we are a family. We treat each other with kindness, we love each other and just support each other,” Roberts said.

Roberts says she had an influential teacher in 4th grade and since then has wanted to be a teacher herself.

“I hope when they go home they tell their parents how much they love me, and they have the same feeling I had with my 4th grade teacher. I will never forget her. So, I hope they have that same outlook as they have about me,” Roberts said. “Not only does she look at it from her side of things, but also looks at it on the social and emotional side of things. She cares about them in and out of the school so she they want to show their love for her in return,” Principal Rebecca Mock said.

“Just to see them smile and to know that they are happy, to know when they come to school they will have someone here looking for them, caring for them, and loving them just like their family would,” Roberts said.

