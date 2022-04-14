Sky Cams
Annual Easter egg hunt continues in Tattnall Co.

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, an Easter tradition continues in Tattnall County.

Volunteers have made sure families get dyed eggs and more, even in challenging times.

These dyed eggs will be dry by Saturday, but Thursday, not quite. The organizer of this Easter egg hunt says it was important to continue the tradition, pandemic or not.

Thousands of eggs sit in cold storage, waiting for Saturday. Lenton Brown and his family have hosted this Easter egg hunt, at no charge, for 45 years. But the pandemic threatened to change that like it did so many other things.

“People’s spirits went down, from having to wear masks and all that, and working from home,” Brown said.

But Brown and his crew adapted two years ago to a drive-thru format to protect families as well as the volunteers determined that the “show must go on.”

“They stay in their car, we give them the eggs and they keep going. That way we keep the tradition on here in Reidsville, Georgia.”

It all kicks off Saturday morning at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church and lasts from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

