April is Safe Digging Month

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It could be as simple as planting a tree, but if you’re not careful, that innocent act could turn into a tragic accident in an instant.

This Month is Safe Digging Month, reminding you all to call 811 before starting any digging projects.

Call 811 or go to Georgia811.com before digging. Dig parallel with the utility lines. Use smaller hand tools while digging within 24 inches of the outer edge of underground utility lines. Keep an eye out for signs of a natural gas leak.

