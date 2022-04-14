Badger Rental Services donated 1,000 gallons of fuel to Bryan Co. volunteers

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - In the midst of tragedy, people are still giving hope back to Bryan County.

What some people don’t realize is a lot of the equipment being used in these relief efforts runs on fuel...expensive fuel.

That’s where Badger Rental Services stepped in.

The rental agency’s president said one of his customers mentioned fueling up equipment was costing too much and since then, they’ve given out 1,000 gallons of fuel to volunteer crews this week and Enmarket actually donated half of it.

“It was certainly not on our mind either. We were cooking food and running the business and it dawned on us that all these volunteers are showing up with their personal tractors and their tools and their chainsaws and it burns fuel and oil and that stuff can get really expensive,” said Garrett Schurling, president of Badger Rental Services.

Nine Line Apparel said they’ve been bringing resources to Bryan County, including water and snacks. They reached out to God’s Pit Crew, a crisis response team from Virginia, to bring crews in to help.

“There’s a reason why we were spared. I don’t know what that reason is, but we’re gonna take what we have, we’re gonna take the platform that Badger Rental Services has, what Nine Line Apparel has and we’re gonna do everything we can to help this community as much as possible,” said Matt Lyda, President of Business Development for Nine Line Apparel.

Badger Rental Services said they’re going to reassess the need for fuel tomorrow to see where their funds can be used to help.

Nine Line Apparel is also donating proceeds from their “Georgia Strong” t-shirts to help rebuild Bryan County.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.