Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Badger Rental Services donated 1,000 gallons of fuel to Bryan Co. volunteers

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - In the midst of tragedy, people are still giving hope back to Bryan County.

What some people don’t realize is a lot of the equipment being used in these relief efforts runs on fuel...expensive fuel.

That’s where Badger Rental Services stepped in.

The rental agency’s president said one of his customers mentioned fueling up equipment was costing too much and since then, they’ve given out 1,000 gallons of fuel to volunteer crews this week and Enmarket actually donated half of it.

“It was certainly not on our mind either. We were cooking food and running the business and it dawned on us that all these volunteers are showing up with their personal tractors and their tools and their chainsaws and it burns fuel and oil and that stuff can get really expensive,” said Garrett Schurling, president of Badger Rental Services.

Nine Line Apparel said they’ve been bringing resources to Bryan County, including water and snacks. They reached out to God’s Pit Crew, a crisis response team from Virginia, to bring crews in to help.

“There’s a reason why we were spared. I don’t know what that reason is, but we’re gonna take what we have, we’re gonna take the platform that Badger Rental Services has, what Nine Line Apparel has and we’re gonna do everything we can to help this community as much as possible,” said Matt Lyda, President of Business Development for Nine Line Apparel.

Badger Rental Services said they’re going to reassess the need for fuel tomorrow to see where their funds can be used to help.

Nine Line Apparel is also donating proceeds from their “Georgia Strong” t-shirts to help rebuild Bryan County.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough is enough’, Savannahians react to a shooting at Waldburg Street, MLK Blvd.
Norfolk Southern removing train tracks in Garden City
Norfolk Southern removing train tracks in Garden City
Dylan Smith
Suspect arrested for shooting at Rincon fast food restaurant on Hwy 21
PETE LIAKAKIS
Former Chatham County Commission Chairman Pete Liakakis dies
*
National Weather Service upgrades Bryan Co. tornado to EF 4

Latest News

Restoration underway of Adam Strain Building in Darien
Restoration underway of Adam Strain Building in Darien
Full scale return of Another Bloomin’ Festival
Full scale return of Another Bloomin’ Festival
City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy
City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy
‘An unbelievably hard worker for our community’: Chatham County leaders remember Pete Liakakis
Pete Liakakis
City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy