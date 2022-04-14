Sky Cams
Bryan Co. residents receiving help covering tornado damaged roofs before rain this weekend

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in Bryan County impacted by tornado damage have an opportunity to get tarps to cover damaged roofs before rain moves into our area on Friday.

Homeowners can call or text 912.675.6829 to have a crew bring tarps and work as quickly as possible to get your home covered.

If you text the number or do not receive an answer when you call, leave your name, preferred contact number, address, and a quick message stating that you need a tarp for your roof.

All volunteers should continue to report to Lanier Primary to check in before doing any work in the area. Volunteer opportunities can vary from day to day depending on needs.

