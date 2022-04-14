Community helps bring Easter back to Greenbriar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Easter came a little early for Greenbriar children at the W.W. Law Community Center Thursday morning.

After missing out on the full experience last year community members stepped up to make sure this day was one, they’ll never forget.

“A day that the kids have been looking forward to, a day the teachers have been looking forward to. We’re just all very excited,” said Greenbriar Children’s Center Preschool Director Sonya Nethles.

Celebrating Easter, a day for them that has been a long time coming.

“Since COVID we’ve been in the building, no visitors allowed. So, to have an opportunity to come out and fellowship, it’s been wonderful. We feel free, free at last,” said Nethles.

Of course, before the kids were set free, Greenbriar needed a little help.

Which wasn’t hard to find.

“Never a hesitation. Any chance we get a chance to support the community and have a little fun at the same time, we’re always eager to,” said the Senior Ops Manager for the Target Distribution Center Marshall Newman.

So, after the team from Target help set the stage, the real fun could begin.

While everyone loves a good egg hunt, it’s hard to beat sweets.

“We brought sugar cookies and like twelves kinds of frosting and sprinkles to do cookie decorating,” said Perry Lane Pastry Sioux Chef Meredith Sowell.

A full community effort, because after all, “the children here at Greenbriar belong to the entire community,” said Greenbriar Director of Development Cherie Trice.

For those who came out to help make this celebration possible, they hope these kids take home far more than some eggs and a belly full of sugar.

“We just hope we brought them a little joy and a little happiness this Easter season,” said Sowell.

“A few smiles, a little bit of candy and just a good time to celebrate Easter,” added Newman.

If you’d like to help with events like this or just in the day to day the Greenbriar Children’s Center is again taking volunteers.

