Developer says integrity of property along Butler Ave. will be respected

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - What’s next for 708 Butler Avenue could be determined Thursday night at the Tybee Island city council meeting.

Just a few weeks ago, some residents wanted to make sure that the developer respects the historical integrity of the property.

Chris Koncul, the owner of Chris Koncul Construction, says he’s going to do just that.

“When I put it under contract my goal was to make it the nicest street on Tybee,” Koncul said.

In order to do it, Koncul says it is important to maintain some of what already makes the property unique.

“Every one said I’m killing all these trees. The trees are not going to be cut down,” he said.

He’s talking about these big Live Oak trees at the entrance of the property. Koncul says some residents spread misinformation about them being cut down, and it was never part of the development plan. In fact, he says he’s giving up three potential lots to keep them.

“We’re actually doing the complete opposite of that and that was why we gave up a million dollars in land just to make two tree conservation areas,” Koncul said.

He says the markings on the trees is only to show what parts need to be trimmed for access onto the property.

“Some of the branches are low and they need to be trimmed up so the emergency vehicles and cars can get by,” he said.

Koncul says zoning would allow for 20 homes, but he scaled it back to 10 to keep the area less dense.

He says the hammerhead turnaround is another unique element that will help emergency vehicles, for example, get in and out of the gated community easier.

“Most private roads, like this road or driveways, have nothing at the end. There’s no hammerhead or cul-de-sac,” Koncul said.

At Thursday’s council meeting, Koncul says he will provide council with paperwork including a tree conservation easement and an exterior façade easement for the historic cottage already on the property.

“The exterior of the home cannot be significantly changed except for maintenance and things like that,” he said.

Koncul says he hopes the council approves the plan for the new subdivision tonight. If approved, he anticipates it to be a 3-year project.