Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III face off at Harbour Town

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The 54th Annual RBC Heritage tees off Thursday morning from Harbour Town.

Team RBC players Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III faced off in the Carolinas Challenge Wednesday.

This was back this year to the delight of fans with Johnson representing his native South Carolina and Varner repping his home state of North Carolina.

The competition consisted of four things putting a golf trick shot Carolina trivia and corn hole.

HV3 came out on top beating DJ in three of the four competitions but both say they’re looking forward to competing this week.

“I’ve had some terrible showings and I’ve had some great showings. I don’t really like the golf course, it’s super tight, but everyone’s got to play it and there’s a reward at the end of the week, you get to put on a jacket, and I really want to put on a jacket being so close to home. I think it would be super cool,” Harold Varner, winner of the Carolinas Challenge said.

“I feel like the game is starting to come into some really good form. You know, decent week last week. Obviously in tough conditions, a tough golf course, you know this course is obviously completely different, but it’s similar in as far as you use all your clubs in your bag, you’ve got to hit a lot of different golf shots, you’ve got to place the ball in the right spots and so I feel like the game is good coming into this week,” Dustin Johnson, Team RBC Ambassador said.

Five thousand dollars from RBC went to the Heritage Classic Foundation and the other five thousand went to Varner’s foundation.

Varner tees off Thursday at 12:12 p.m. with Matt Fitzpatrick, Morgan Hoffman, and Johnson goes off at 1:29 p.m. with Sepp Straka and Matt Kuchar.

