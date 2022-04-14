Ellabell family survives deadly tornado inside safe room

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - An Ellabell family shared an emotional video that shows the moment they saw their home destroyed in last week’s storms.

The Gunter’s said the only way they were able to make it out was their safe shelter, the only thing that’s still standing.

“We heard it coming like ‘grrrrr’...coming through those woods,” said Pamela Gunter, who lost her home.

Pamela Gunter turned to her kids and said three words, “Safe room now”.

“We knew the roof had blown off because we could see the sky,” Gunter said.

They documented the moment they realized everything was gone except the building they were standing in.

“I can’t believe we survived that, that’s when literally your life flashes,” Gunter said.

The family said the tornado did all this damage in minutes, wiping most of their home from its foundation, with few things left including the wedding picture on their bedroom wall.

“When we pulled up the next day, it kinda hit us,” said Trace Gunter, Pamela’s husband.

They built the safe house along with their home in Ellabell years ago.

“He said I definitely want a safe room and people kinda laughed at him, picked at him, it looked like we were building an elevator,” Gunter said.

That safe room is still intact after at least an EF-3 tornado.

“I get to reap the rewards of having my family safe just because I’m a little paranoid I guess,” Gunter said.

The Gunter’s never thought that “paranoia” would save their lives.

“We finally sat down that night, the place that we’re staying...and ate our cold Chick-fil-A and I was like, you know guys, this is all we need,” Gunter said.

They might not have their home, but they have their faith.

“God had his hand surrounding us the entire time,” Gunter said.

And each other.

“This cannot be replaced, everything we have can be replaced,” Gunter said.

