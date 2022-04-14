Fitness day at Bethesda Academy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department held a fitness day for middle schoolers at Bethesda Academy.

The police department set up two obstacle courses for some competition and to test the student’s physical fitness. The course had ladders, cones, weights, and more.

There were prizes for the top three winners and a pizza party was held afterwards.

“We’re having a ton of fun, we’re probably having more fun than the kids are. This kind of creates the opportunity where we can engage with our younger population outside of responding to their home or incident locations just to engage with them, let them know about our jobs, to meet them as humans and just for us to get to know them as well.”

This was the first time the program was held at a school in Chatham County.

