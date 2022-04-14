Sky Cams
Hinesville Farmers Market back in action at new location

By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a sign that spring is here - the return of local Farmers Markets!

The Hinesville Farmers Market is in Gap Park this year due to construction at Bradwell Park.

The Hinesville Farmers Market is back, and vendors and shoppers alike say it’s a great opportunity to shop local.

After a rainy March, the market has returned, and it’s in its second week. People can see what local businesses have to offer, as well as learn about resources available to them – like Fair Housing.

An important part of the market is access to fresh, local produce. One farmer says with today’s high grocery prices, he’s seen an increase in need for his veggies.

“The demand is very great because of the shortage of food in the stores. Just some fresh produce, fresh picked, handpicked this morning,” said James Hagan, with Durrence Farms.

Organizers say the market will move back to Bradwell Park once it opens sometime this summer.

The Farmers Market runs from 3-7 on Thursdays until November.

