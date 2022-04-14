Sky Cams
Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout returns to Glennville

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Glennville and Tattnall County’s population soars Thursday evening as hundreds of law officers and first responders gather for the first time in three years.

The annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout has been going on for more than 30 years as a way to say thank you to those who serve and protect us all in a host of communities and agencies.

This marks a return for the event after missing two years due to the pandemic. It traditionally brings together police officers, deputies, troopers, game wardens, corrections officers and others from local state and federal agencies from Macon to the Florida line.

Organizers started it small but now six sheriffs from our area put this together. It also brings state leaders every year to say thank you and enjoy an evening together too.

Sheriffs as well as some key sponsors help make this event happen with no charge to the officers who attend. It’s intended as a chance for them to relax and network and know their communities appreciate what they do.

