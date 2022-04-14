Rain chances increase this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning starts out in the low to mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. The wind will be coming in from the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hours at times.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 7.4′ 7:11AM I 0.7′ 1:21PM I 7.8′ 7:29PM

An isolated strong storm or two will be possible ahead of a front moving in late this afternoon/evening. However, most of us will remain dry today. pic.twitter.com/sqVmORDhCL — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) April 14, 2022

A cold front will move in late Thursday night, bringing in a very slim chance of rain chance ahead of it during the afternoon. Although the chance is small, an isolated strong storm is possible over our extreme western communities. This front will stall out over our area Friday, leading to a lingering early morning rain chance.

Otherwise, Friday looks mostly dry and partly cloudy with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and highs near 80 degrees.

This weekend continues to trend a bit wetter during the afternoons with a chance for scattered showers and a storm or two possible as highs top out near 80 degrees Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

Severe weather is not expected, but a few outdoor plans could be temporarily pushed inside. There is no need to change any plans at this point! We’ll keep you updated on Hilton Head specifically, I know a lot of y’all are looking forward to the Heritage!

Slightly cooler air will try to move in to start our next work week, with highs back in the mid 70s on Monday. Tuesday morning will be on the cool side, with morning lows in the lower 50s.

Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

