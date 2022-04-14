Savannah-Chatham schools decide how to use $99 million COVID relief fund

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Public schools in Chatham County received about $99 million in American Rescue Plan funding for COVID relief last year and are figuring out how to use the money.

The school district has been using CARES act funding in the meantime.

The deputy chief of finance for the school district says they are preparing a budget to send to the state board of education outlining how they’ll spend American Rescue Plan Act funds.

After being awarded roughly 99 million dollars, Chief Financial Officer Larry Jackson says they are planning to spend it on supplemental learning like mental health for students and staff, tutoring for students who have learning loss from the pandemic and staff and faculty retention.

“We’re trying to focus on employee incentives, as you can see and go anywhere around the county and see that businesses are offering incentives for employers to maintain their staff. We’re also offering signing bonuses for employees to come on board. We’re also using some of the funds for professional development,” Larry Jackson, Chief Financial Officer said.

During the school board meeting they discussed a summer embrace program that provides tutoring for free that will be paid for using American Rescue Plan funds.

“We want to make sure that we didn’t lose anything in the last couple of years and that we can use those funds to enhance what we have out there to make sure that we provide the best for our students and staff,” Jackson said.

Jackson says the state has to approve their budget before they can receive the money or reimbursements for any initiatives.

The district plans to send the outline out to the state by the end of the month.

