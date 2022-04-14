Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah leaders give school district free public bus passes for students

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some parents with children in Savannah Chatham County public schools will now have free bus passes, as Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan presented a new program to the school district on Wednesday.

It’s called Leaping In the Future Together, or LIFT.

Wilder-Bryan and other sponsors of the program are giving roughly $2,000 worth of Chatham Area Transit bus passes to the district to distribute to parents who have kids attending schools outside of their district.

Their first event will be a pep rally at the Civic Center at the end of school year that will give kids job opportunities with the City of Savannah and fast food restaurants.

Wilder-Bryan says it’s important to have pep rallies at the end of school year to curve the uptick in violence over the summer.

“Our future begins today,” Wilder-Bryan said. “The people who are the leaders of this community want our children to know that there is a safe place for them to be, a place where they can learn and be nurtured and counseled.”

The pep rally is set for May 21.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough is enough’, Savannahians react to a shooting at Waldburg Street, MLK Blvd.
Norfolk Southern removing train tracks in Garden City
Norfolk Southern removing train tracks in Garden City
Dylan Smith
Suspect arrested for shooting at Rincon fast food restaurant on Hwy 21
PETE LIAKAKIS
Former Chatham County Commission Chairman Pete Liakakis dies
*
National Weather Service upgrades Bryan Co. tornado to EF 4

Latest News

Restoration underway of Adam Strain Building in Darien
Restoration underway of Adam Strain Building in Darien
Full scale return of Another Bloomin’ Festival
Full scale return of Another Bloomin’ Festival
City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy
City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy
‘An unbelievably hard worker for our community’: Chatham County leaders remember Pete Liakakis
Pete Liakakis
City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy