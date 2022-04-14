Savannah leaders give school district free public bus passes for students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some parents with children in Savannah Chatham County public schools will now have free bus passes, as Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan presented a new program to the school district on Wednesday.

It’s called Leaping In the Future Together, or LIFT.

Wilder-Bryan and other sponsors of the program are giving roughly $2,000 worth of Chatham Area Transit bus passes to the district to distribute to parents who have kids attending schools outside of their district.

Their first event will be a pep rally at the Civic Center at the end of school year that will give kids job opportunities with the City of Savannah and fast food restaurants.

Wilder-Bryan says it’s important to have pep rallies at the end of school year to curve the uptick in violence over the summer.

“Our future begins today,” Wilder-Bryan said. “The people who are the leaders of this community want our children to know that there is a safe place for them to be, a place where they can learn and be nurtured and counseled.”

The pep rally is set for May 21.

