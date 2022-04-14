Survey results in for smoke-free Tybee beach, traffic speed camera on Butler Ave.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For 30 days, the community on Tybee Island had the chance to weigh in on two proposals – an entirely smoke-free beach and the installation of a traffic speed camera on Butler Avenue.

Assistant City Manager Michelle Owens says people who participated were overwhelmingly in favor of implementing both plans.

Over the 30 days residents and non-residents could take a survey and participate in various in-person and online meetings to share their opinions. The two items up for comment include a traffic speed camera that would be put near TIMA on Butler Avenue and making the whole beach smoke-free.

Owens says the results didn’t come as a surprise to her. She says nearly 800 people responded to the survey and she will be presenting the results to the council at tonight’s meeting.

“More than 60 percent of the people on each issue were clear that this is what they would like to see,” Owens said.

“I’m glad the city got so many people to respond and that it was so positive in the direction of the no-smoke beach,” resident Mark Reed said.

Owens says now it’s up to council to decide how they’ll move forward with these two proposals. She says Thursday they could just decide to take them under consideration, or they could even vote to act on them.

The council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.