Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Survey results in for smoke-free Tybee beach, traffic speed camera on Butler Ave.

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For 30 days, the community on Tybee Island had the chance to weigh in on two proposals – an entirely smoke-free beach and the installation of a traffic speed camera on Butler Avenue.

Assistant City Manager Michelle Owens says people who participated were overwhelmingly in favor of implementing both plans.

Over the 30 days residents and non-residents could take a survey and participate in various in-person and online meetings to share their opinions. The two items up for comment include a traffic speed camera that would be put near TIMA on Butler Avenue and making the whole beach smoke-free.

Owens says the results didn’t come as a surprise to her. She says nearly 800 people responded to the survey and she will be presenting the results to the council at tonight’s meeting.

“More than 60 percent of the people on each issue were clear that this is what they would like to see,” Owens said.

“I’m glad the city got so many people to respond and that it was so positive in the direction of the no-smoke beach,” resident Mark Reed said.

Owens says now it’s up to council to decide how they’ll move forward with these two proposals. She says Thursday they could just decide to take them under consideration, or they could even vote to act on them.

The council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough is enough’, Savannahians react to a shooting at Waldburg Street, MLK Blvd.
Norfolk Southern removing train tracks in Garden City
Norfolk Southern removing train tracks in Garden City
Dylan Smith
Suspect arrested for shooting at Rincon fast food restaurant on Hwy 21
PETE LIAKAKIS
Former Chatham County Commission Chairman Pete Liakakis dies
*
National Weather Service upgrades Bryan Co. tornado to EF 4

Latest News

Restoration underway of Adam Strain Building in Darien
Restoration underway of Adam Strain Building in Darien
Full scale return of Another Bloomin’ Festival
Full scale return of Another Bloomin’ Festival
City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy
City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy
‘An unbelievably hard worker for our community’: Chatham County leaders remember Pete Liakakis
Pete Liakakis
City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy