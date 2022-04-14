Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Tournament play begins Thursday for the 54th annual RBC Heritage

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Tournament play officially begins today for the 54th annual RBC Heritage.

Thousands of spectators will take over Harbour Town at Sea Pines for the biggest event of the year on Hilton Head.

This is the first RBC Heritage Tournament held at full capacity since 2019. In 2020 the PGA did not allow any spectators, last year it was very limited capacity, so today is the day so many people have been waiting for, for months. So whether this is your 10th time or your first time, we want to make sure you are prepared and ready for all of the fun.

Morning start times are between 7:20 and 9 a.m. for today and tomorrow, with the afternoon rounds teeing off between 11:50 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The fun really begins on Saturday, that is Plaid Nation Day, so if you’re coming out to Harbour Town, wear your plaid. Things kick off a little earlier on Saturday, at 8:30 a.m.

On Sunday, which is Easter, there will be a sunrise service. Everyone is invited, there will be local ministers, music and nondenominational prayer. This is at 730 a.m. at Liberty Oak and the final round begins at 8:30 a.m.

Something we want to remind you, this year the RBC Heritage is going fully mobile when it comes to tickets. So make sure you have your phone because that is the only way you can get into the tournament. You’ll get a link to your ticket then you have to log in, and you’ll get a barcode. That barcode is what they’ll be swiping at the gate.

This is a sold out event, the first sell out since 2019. The RBC Heritage is the only PGA Tour event in South Carolina, so as you can imagine, this is a huge event.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough is enough’, Savannahians react to a shooting at Waldburg Street, MLK Blvd.
Norfolk Southern removing train tracks in Garden City
Norfolk Southern removing train tracks in Garden City
Dylan Smith
Suspect arrested for shooting at Rincon fast food restaurant on Hwy 21
PETE LIAKAKIS
Former Chatham County Commission Chairman Pete Liakakis dies
*
National Weather Service upgrades Bryan Co. tornado to EF 4

Latest News

Plenty of food options at the RBC Heritage
THE News at 5:30
Plaid gear flying off the shelves at the RBC Heritage
Morgan Hoffman watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of A Military...
Hoffman returns to golf at the RBC Heritage
Return of full crowds means more charity donations from the RBC Heritage
Return of full crowds means more charity donations from the RBC Heritage
Return of full crowds means more charity donations from the RBC Heritage