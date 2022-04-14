Tournament play begins Thursday for the 54th annual RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Tournament play officially begins today for the 54th annual RBC Heritage.

Thousands of spectators will take over Harbour Town at Sea Pines for the biggest event of the year on Hilton Head.

This is the first RBC Heritage Tournament held at full capacity since 2019. In 2020 the PGA did not allow any spectators, last year it was very limited capacity, so today is the day so many people have been waiting for, for months. So whether this is your 10th time or your first time, we want to make sure you are prepared and ready for all of the fun.

Morning start times are between 7:20 and 9 a.m. for today and tomorrow, with the afternoon rounds teeing off between 11:50 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The fun really begins on Saturday, that is Plaid Nation Day, so if you’re coming out to Harbour Town, wear your plaid. Things kick off a little earlier on Saturday, at 8:30 a.m.

On Sunday, which is Easter, there will be a sunrise service. Everyone is invited, there will be local ministers, music and nondenominational prayer. This is at 730 a.m. at Liberty Oak and the final round begins at 8:30 a.m.

Something we want to remind you, this year the RBC Heritage is going fully mobile when it comes to tickets. So make sure you have your phone because that is the only way you can get into the tournament. You’ll get a link to your ticket then you have to log in, and you’ll get a barcode. That barcode is what they’ll be swiping at the gate.

This is a sold out event, the first sell out since 2019. The RBC Heritage is the only PGA Tour event in South Carolina, so as you can imagine, this is a huge event.

