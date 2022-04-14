Uber driver donating portion of profits to Heritage Classic Foundation

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - With the first round of the RBC Heritage underway, there’s more than just golf to look forward to.

The Heritage Classic Foundation that hosts the event is a 501c3 non-profit, and all the proceeds from ticket sales to concessions benefit Lowcountry charities.

With the tournament underway, there’s a lot of people around this golf course. One man won’t step foot on Harbour Town, but he will bring a lot of other people and raise money for the tournament’s cause.

“I’m the coolest. I’ve seen them all. I’m by far the coolest,” Uber driver Carleton Bryant said.

That may be debatable, but when you add in that he’s driving for a cause.

“I figured I could share some of my profits with the foundation,” Bryant said.

He just might be the coolest.

“I’m doing 15% and all of the cash tips, and I just got, a nice family gave me that wad of cash,” he said.

He says demand for rides is higher this week than any other time of the year, thanks to the Heritage. A tournament put on by a nonprofit foundation with causes of their own.

“We’re about giving back. We’re about buying by a ticket and that goes to charity. We’re about buying a hot dog, that’s going to charity,” Tournament Director Steve Wilmot said.

About 100 different Lowcountry charities specifically. For a guy that loves him some tartan that’s more than enough reason to help with the foundation’s mission.

“Probably at the end of the weekend I hope it’s approaching $700 or $800, so that’ll be a nice little check I can write to the foundation,” Bryant said.

An effort they really appreciate.

“That’s special, that’s unique. He’s having a great week and he’s helping us out to have a great week as well.”

A great week that would’ve been even better for this Uber driver, if he could wear what he really wanted.

“I actually have a plaid nightgown and I was going to wear it on Sunday, but my wife won’t let me.”

As of Thursday morning, Bryant was at about $300 raised and says this is just a hobby job to keep him entertained in retirement.

