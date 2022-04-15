‘An unbelievably hard worker for our community’: Chatham County leaders remember Pete Liakakis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Always serving his community and for eight years serving Chatham County as commission chairman, Pete Liakakis’s colleagues remember him most for his compassion. He died Thursday at 90-years-old.

“He was just an unbelievably hard worker for our community.”

It was an act of kindness, that introduced current Chairman Chester Ellis to Liakakis.

He helped a woman who’s house flooded in 1996.

“He showed up with a rowboat and we took the boat right up on the porch and picked her up and put her in the boat, put her pet dog with her and we rowed her out of the water,” Ellis recalled.

A building dedicated to him for his lifetime achievement of community and public service in 2012, Ellis says Liakakis always had helping others on his mind.

“I have personal knowledge of him having taken his own funds and paying people’s rent so they wouldn’t get evicted from their homes and gave them funds to keep their lights on in this community,” Ellis said.

Liakakis went from being a bodyguard for celebrities like Burt Reynolds to serving as a Savannah City Alderman and County Commissioner.

Commissioner Dean Kicklighter, who served alongside him, said he never let his age stop him from putting in work.

“When Pete was the chairman of county commission, I guess he was nearing 80 years old and he made more energy than virtually any twenty year old politician walking around,” Kicklighter said. “I was amazed by his energy and astonished by the drive that he had.”

As flags fly at half staff at county buildings to honor his legacy, Kicklighter said the best way to remember him is to work hard for your community.

“Pete will be greatly missed in our community,” Kicklighter said. “Like I said before there’s never been anybody quite like him and I don’t know that there will ever be again.”

“I thought that was important that we do things to show that we love people and we want to help them as much as we can,” Liakakis told WTOC in 2012.

