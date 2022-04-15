City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether with the County or with the City of Savannah, the impact that Pete Liakakis had on the community was evident in the stories of those WTOC spoke with today.

“This man was everywhere, all at the same time. He was Savannah’s superhero in so many ways.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he got to see the impact Liakakis had not only through his previous role with the County, but also on City Council.

Mayor Johnson said, “I remember him in west Savannah with a canoe, and it was flooding out there. I don’t know where he got the canoe from, but he’s out there, helping to get people out of their flooded out homes.”

In 2012, Liakakis was recognized for his public service with the dedication of the Pete Liakakis Government Building in Savannah.

And early last year, he was named a Board Member Emeritus for Chatham Area Transit, an organization he helped lead once as board chairman.

“What I can never forget is Mr. Liakakis telling me, was when he offered his knowledge to help me in any way he could. And what that did for me was, it told me what kind of person Pete was,” said CAT Board Chairman Deidrick Cody.

Cody added, “With his passing, we not only lost institutional knowledge, he held up our organization...but more importantly, we lost a true friend and a servant tot he people of Chatham County.”

“He was just somebody that cared, he was a unique soul, and may his memory be a blessing,” said Mayor Johnson.

