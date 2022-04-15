Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit leaders reflect on Liakakis’ legacy

By Sean Evans
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether with the County or with the City of Savannah, the impact that Pete Liakakis had on the community was evident in the stories of those WTOC spoke with today.

“This man was everywhere, all at the same time. He was Savannah’s superhero in so many ways.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he got to see the impact Liakakis had not only through his previous role with the County, but also on City Council.

Mayor Johnson said, “I remember him in west Savannah with a canoe, and it was flooding out there. I don’t know where he got the canoe from, but he’s out there, helping to get people out of their flooded out homes.”

In 2012, Liakakis was recognized for his public service with the dedication of the Pete Liakakis Government Building in Savannah.

And early last year, he was named a Board Member Emeritus for Chatham Area Transit, an organization he helped lead once as board chairman.

“What I can never forget is Mr. Liakakis telling me, was when he offered his knowledge to help me in any way he could. And what that did for me was, it told me what kind of person Pete was,” said CAT Board Chairman Deidrick Cody.

Cody added, “With his passing, we not only lost institutional knowledge, he held up our organization...but more importantly, we lost a true friend and a servant tot he people of Chatham County.”

“He was just somebody that cared, he was a unique soul, and may his memory be a blessing,” said Mayor Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough is enough’, Savannahians react to a shooting at Waldburg Street, MLK Blvd.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Dylan Smith
Suspect arrested for shooting at Rincon fast food restaurant on Hwy 21
Dead bald eagles found in Chatham, Liberty & Glynn test positive for bird flu
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a club shooting that left at least...
SLED investigating Easter mass shooting in Hampton County
Savannah Fire responded to a house fire that displaced two people in Savannah Sunday morning.
Easter morning house fire displaces 2 in Savannah
Runners put on their red and white striped socks Saturday for the annual Red Shoes Run hosted...
Red Shoe Run returns to support Ronald McDonald House
Bryan Co. officials seek extension in State of Emergency declaration
Bryan Co. officials seek extension in State of Emergency declaration
Bryan Co. officials seek extension in State of Emergency declaration
Bryan Co. officials seek extension in State of Emergency declaration