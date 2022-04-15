Dead bald eagles found in Chatham, Liberty & Glynn test positive for bird flu

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Samples from three bald eagles found dead in Chatham, Glynn and Liberty counties have tested positive for Avian influenza, or bird flu, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Bob Sargent, with DNR, says the bald eagles in Chatham, Liberty and Glynn counties were found dead in March and tests showed later the virus was the cause. They likely caught the bird flu by eating ducks who were infected.

Avian influenza or bird flu can infect wild and domestic birds, as well as other animals. The strain known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as HPAI, is worldwide, highly infectious, untreatable and potentially lethal to infected animals. HPAI has been detected in wild birds in more than 30 states this year, the U.S. Agriculture Department reports.

DNR says the bird flu is likely undercutting nesting success for eagles in the Georgia’s coastal counties. Sargent says the winter success rate is typically around 70 percent.

“By success what I mean is that the nest fledges at least one eaglet, one young eagle,” he said. But he found that rate to be much lower at 47 percent in the coastal area.

“To see that many nests fail when we know that we did have high-path on the coast, and some adult eagles did die from it and ducks were dying from it, it’s entirely likely that many of those nests failed because of the virus,” Sargent said.

The risk of HPAI being transmitted to people is low. To date, no human infections from the current virus (H5N1) have been documented in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To help prevent the spread of HPAI, the public should avoid handling sick or dead birds (CDC recommendations for hunters and game birds), report dead or sick eagles to DNR at (478) 994-1438 and keep pets away from sick or dead birds. Symptoms of HPAI can vary from lethargy to tremors and seizures. However, live birds can be asymptomatic and dead ones may show no obvious signs of trauma.

