Full scale return of Another Bloomin’ Festival

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Easter doubles as Metter’s biggest weekend of the year. Thousands will turn out for the community’s festival of flowers, food, and fun.

It’s time for the 2022 “Another Bloomin’ Festival.”

Arts and crafts, entertainment and more will pack Metter’s park and two downtown parking lots Saturday. They hold it Easter weekend because plenty of people who moved from Metter return to see family and friends.

Two years ago, they had to cancel due to the pandemic. Last year, they held a smaller-scale event with social distancing.

Organizers say they’ll have a full slate of vendors, food trucks and more.

