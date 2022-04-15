Sky Cams
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency as supply chain woes continue

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency amid continued stresses to the state’s supply chain.

Gov. Kemp’s Executive Order noted that while Georgia successfully mitigated public health impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s supply chain has not fully recovered.

Included within the Executive Order is a temporary suspension of the federal regulations on the limitation of hours that commercial vehicle operators may drive; however, further declarations note that ill or fatigued drivers must immediately be given at least 10 consecutive hours of off-duty time to rest.

The Order also touches on practices of price gouging, particularly in regards to fuel, as fuel prices remain elevated.

Gov. Kemp’s full order may be read below:

