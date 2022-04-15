Jamie Ertle’s Friday WX Forecast 04-15-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a bright breezy Friday to kick off Easter weekend and it’ll be a pleasant evening for any plans you may have. Winds should slack off after 7:54pm sunset. Temperatures slide from 70° at 7pm to 60° at midnight under clear skies.

Daybreak Saturday starts with plenty of sunshine and temperatures range from 59°-64°. Temperatures actually rise a little overnight as a warm front will lift throughout the day. It’s going to get warm, 80 degrees by lunchtime, and a 30% chance of spotty storms that could have a punch to them. Despite increasing clouds, it’ll be muggy with highs in the low to middle 80s.

Easter Sunday a bit of a back door cold front moves into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Daybreak temps will be in the middle 60s with a mix of sun and clouds with just a slight chance of a shower with the greatest risk of showers and storms after lunchtime at about 50%. Afternoon highs should reach 80° with slightly cooler temperatures for our islands. Rain and even some storms will linger though the night and into Monday morning.

A low pressure system will cross nearly over us out the Atlantic Monday with more showers and storms possible and some much needed rainfall is likely.

High pressure will generally prevail the rest of the week with rain free conditions and actually quiet comfortable temperatures.

Marine: Friday Night...E winds 15-20kt, diminishing to 5-10kt after midnight; seas subsiding to 3-4ft. Saturday...S winds 5-10kt; seas 3-4ft. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday...NW winds 5-10kt becoming NE 10-15kt in the afternoon; seas 2-3ft; slight chance of showers in the morning with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

