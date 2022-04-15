Plaid gear flying off the shelves at the RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Saturday at the RBC Heritage is Plaid Nation Day. Something bringing fans to the merchandise tent even more than normal.

Demand is crazy and nonstop. When we were in there trying to get video, it’s hard to even walk through the store with people buying as much plaid and Heritage gear as they can.

An assistant golf pro doubling as a store worker this week said they’re already selling out of a bunch of stuff.

“I’m hoping that we have some stuff left on Sunday afternoon, but I know our retail department is already happy number one they were running out of things, but also worried about some fans being upset they might not get what they were looking for. Plaid lanyards and the plaid hats especially for plaid nation day for tomorrow, that’s a big deal. Everyone wants to get the plaid hat,” Eric Funk said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.