Plenty of food options at the RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Concessions go hand-in-hand with sporting events, whether it’s a hot dog or drinks. At this year’s RBC Heritage, the food is on another level.

The SERG group has completely taken over concessions at the RBC Heritage with all 16 of their restaurants involved in some capacity. The president of the SERG group says he’s proud that the food here is a little better than you might find at other golf tournaments.

He’s especially proud they can keep such quality while serving tens of thousands of hungry customers each and every day throughout this weekend moving forward.

“We’ve been very fortunate mainly because our team of chefs have been working with our buyers for months at end of this. We knew that we had to get ahead of it, and we have so we’ve kind of committed to the producers of this food that we want X amount and they’ve been able to deliver and all cases to get here this week. We’ve been baking cookies, about 6,000 of them, for about a month up to this point. We’ve been working on smoking off fresh pulled pork and vacuum sealing it and freezing it so we can bring it back, it’s got that same flavor. I hate to say that I’ve had one every day at this point,” Alan Wolf said.

