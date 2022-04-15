‘Enough is enough’, Savannahians react to a shooting at Waldburg Street, MLK Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after two people were shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Waldburg Street on Friday afternoon.

According to police, two adult men went to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It wasn’t like boom, boom, boom it was like...bahbahbahbah...done,” said Daniel Carlson, re-enacting what he heard.

People said they heard multiple gun shots, but they are getting used to it in that area.

“That’s been going on since the beginning of time, us killing each other,” said Trakia Bradford, who lives in Savannah.

Daniel Carlson said he feels safe, but he wouldn’t think the same for his family.

“I mean I know for me, at least I’m a semi-scary lookin’ dude so I feel better than if my wife was here,” he said.

Trakia Bradford stopped by her cousin’s barbershop a few doors down from the scene, not long after it happened.

“It doesn’t frighten me really...it’s sad you know, but it happens,” she said.

She said she was relieved to hear nobody died.

“Nobody needs to lose they life this close to Jesus’ resurrection day,” Bradford said.

Bradford said it’s time for people to stop resorting to crime when there’s a conflict.

“I think in today’s time, it’s just easier to pick up a gun and pull the trigger instead of settling it the old fashion way,” she said. “Enough is enough and I just want to tell everybody...it’s always somebody that cares about you.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.