Restoration underway of Adam Strain Building in Darien

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic building in Darien has been given a new lease on life. Contractors are hard at work restoring the Adam Strain Building.

The building has been a part of Darien since the 1800s. Now, phase two of the project that’s bringing the building back to its former appearance is underway.

Right by Darien’s waterfront, the building primarily serving as a commercial building and marketplace throughout history.

“This building has stood the test of time like no other in Darien. Darien historically was a significant part of Georgia’s economy throughout time,” said Greg Jacobs, with Landmark Preservation.

The building even survived the burning of Darien in 1863. But Jacobs says it was slated for demolition before it was purchased and saved in 2020.

“It was structurally failing in about six different directions, quite a complex set of problems to try to resolve to keep the building standing.”

A look inside the building shows the condition it’s in. Walls made of tabby that have started to slant and fall apart.

“The challenge was not just to figure out how to support the building so it didn’t collapse, but when the time came, it hasn’t yet but it will in the second phase, to jack the walls closer to where they belong than where they are right now.”

Phase one of the project was focused on stabilizing the building and was completed about a year ago. Phase two is focused on restoring the building itself, which will eventually serve as an event space and nanobrewery.

“With Darien kind of going through a renewal, with a lot of new buildings being constructed particularly on the waterfront, this represents, truly, the last anchor to the past.”

The past, finding new life in the present, right off Broad Street.

Contractors say the second and final phase of the project is expected to last about a year.

