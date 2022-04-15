Sky Cams
Sheriff says state resources vital in Bryan Co. cleanup efforts

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials overseeing cleanup in Bryan County say that state resources have been vital to the recovery efforts.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency shortly after the EF4 tornado struck. Under that declaration, additional state resources were available to help with recovery efforts in north Bryan County.

Those resources include trucks and other equipment from the Georgia Department of Transportation. Officials say those trucks originally were here to clear state roadways, but have also been assisting county officials with debris removal.

The sheriff has been helping to oversee that removal and say those G-DOT resources have helped move the cleanup process along.

“I don’t know how many loads a day they have done but it is just phenomenal. If you stand over there and watch the trucks coming in and out, without that, we wouldn’t be where we are now. We would still be way behind,” Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe said.

Officials say they are working with the governor on keeping state resources in the area until the county feels like they’re able to fully takeover clean-up efforts.

