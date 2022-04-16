Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 4-16-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The coast stayed dry this Passover, while I-95 and west had some good rain even pre-lunchtime storms. For the most part, we’ll be dry for the rest of the evening and still near 74° at 7:55pm sunset. I can’t rule out some isolated showers as a cold front will drop through the area late tonight.

Easter Sunday: We’ll have a mostly cloudy skies with some showers at 6:53am sunrise through mid-morning with temps near 65°. A backdoor cold front will drop into through Sunday morning with a wedge of high pressure then building in from the north. We’ll have a break then scattered showers and storms will develop and rain chances jump late day as energy will ride along that aforementioned front. The greatest chance of rain will be late Sunday into Monday morning where some cities could receive 1-2″ of rain. Early afternoon high temperatures should reach the upper 70s.

Monday starts wet with rain and isolated storms tapering off by late afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll have some mid 40s to start our Tuesday and Wednesday west of I-95 with sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70s gradually warming through the week once again reaching and breaching 80° by Friday.

Marine: Tonight...SW winds 5-10kt, seas 2-3ft. Sunday...NW winds 5-10kts, becoming NE 10-15kts, seas 2-3ft, chance of showers and storms in the morning, then showers likely with some storms later in the day and evening. Monday...S winds 15-20kt, becoming SW in the afternoon, seas 3-4ft.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

